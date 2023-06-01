Reports – Juventus opens talks with Tudor over their managerial position

Juventus is actively searching for a potential replacement for their current manager, Max Allegri, and one name that has emerged on their radar is Igor Tudor, who is currently with Olympique Marseille. Tudor has a history with Juventus, having previously played for the club and served as their assistant manager during Andrea Pirlo’s tenure.
If Allegri departs from his position at the end of the season, Juventus is considering bringing Tudor back to the Allianz Stadium. According to a report from TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri has already contacted Tudor regarding the managerial role.
Juventus sees Tudor as someone who possesses the necessary expertise and experience to guide the team back to the top of Italian football. Should Allegri’s departure become a reality, the club may expedite their approach in securing Tudor as its new manager.
While Juventus may consider other candidates for the role, they appear particularly interested in Tudor’s potential contributions. The coming weeks will reveal whether Tudor will return to Juventus, potentially shaping the club’s future direction and ambitions.
Juve FC Says
Tudor has done averagely well in France since he moved there and we must decide if we need an established manager to help us win immediately or a coach who will get the time he wants to groom the talents at our disposal now.
Tudor can help in the long term, but if we want a swift return to winning trophies, he probably does not have the record or reputation to help us achieve that.
4 Comments
I don’t really understand why people are sceptic about this.
Tudor has an attacking mentality and is very fresh in ideas.
Look at what he has done with Hellas Verona and now with Marseille…
I think the guy deserves a chance and i think he will do well.
Look, Tudor is a exciting young coach with potential. But to throw him to the wolfs at this stage in his career is unfair to him and unfair to the Juventus fans. It`s very likely that it will be to big of step for him and the results will thus be accordingly. Go for someone who has been around yet plays some degree of modern football. Juve is in turmoil and need someone to steady and build the ship.
Nahhh!!! I prefer Gasperini. He’s available and he is a master of attacking football with 3 center backs and he relies heavily on young players. Look! Juventus means YOUTH! meaning… Gasperini must be our coach for next season.
He is not good enough for juve. Gasperini and Dionisi are the options for juve.