Several reports between Italy and France claim an exchange deal between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus could be brewing.

In recent weeks, Randal Kolo Muani has been omitted from Luis Enrique’s plans, suggesting that a January departure will be inevitable for the France international who never truly found his feet in Paris after making a €95-million switch from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. Even with Kylian Mbappe departing Le Parc des Princes last summer, the 26-year-old still struggled for relevance.

For their part, Juventus are looking to add a new name to their attacking department, especially amidst Arek Milik’s continuous injury ordeal. The Bianconeri are primarily linked with Joshua Zirkzee and Giacomo Raspadori, but Kolo Muani naturally landed on the shortlist due to his peculiar situation in the French capital.

According to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) and Le Parisien (via TuttoJuve), this could prompt an exchange deal between Juventus and PSG who are long-time admirers of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker no longer enjoys the same aura he once had in Turin, especially after a series of underwhelming displays this season, and an unsavoury clash with the supporters. Moreover, the striker’s contract will expire in 2026, and the two parties haven’t been able to find any breakthrough in their renewal talks, leaving the club in a delicate situation.

Therefore, many believe the Bianconeri would jump on the opportunity to offload the Serbian international before his contract expires, which would also take an enormous burden off their wage bill given that the 24-year-old is the highest-paid player in Serie A with a net salary of 12 million euros per year.

Tuttosport reminds us that PSG were keen to sign Vlahovic in the summer of 2023, before eventually turning to Kolo Muani. So it remains to be seen if they could decide to rekindle their interest in the former Fiorentina man, especially since their squad still lacks a top-notch out-and-out striker.