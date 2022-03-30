Reports: La Liga duo drop their interest in Dybala

Since the announcement of Paulo Dybala’s departure from Juventus, great speculation has been surrounding his future.

The Argentine will end a seven-year stint in Turin once his contract expires at the end of the campaign. The management and the player’s entourage couldn’t see eye-to-eye regarding the renewal.

At the age of 28, the striker will be looking to make a major splash with a big European side while he’s still at the peak of this powers.

Nonetheless, his next destination remains shrouded with mystery. While a host of clubs in Italy and Europe have been linked with the player, two Spanish giants are reportedly out of the race.

According to TuttoJuve, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has no intension to add Dybala to his strike power next season

The Catalans have already snapped up the signatures of Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang last January.

The source adds that the Blaugrana will instead be on Mohamed Salah’s trail, who is also struggling to agree with Liverpool over a new deal.

Moreover, El Mundo Deportivo (via TuttoJuve) believes that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is also not too keen on signing his compatriot.

The report claims that the Spanish capital side are primarily focused on finding a new center forward who can replace Luis Suarez, instead of adding another second striker.

The Colchoneros already have the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix and Angel Correa who can act as supporting forwards.