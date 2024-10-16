Nicolo Fagioli has found it challenging to secure regular starting spots at Juventus this season, but whenever he has been allowed to play for both club and country, he has demonstrated his undeniable talent and worth. After facing a significant setback last season due to a lengthy ban, the young midfielder is now determined to establish himself as an integral part of Thiago Motta’s plans at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite not being guaranteed a starting position, Juventus remains optimistic about Fagioli’s potential and is not considering any offers for his transfer. The club is satisfied with his development and recognises the quality he brings to the squad. Additionally, Fagioli has been earning valuable playing time with the Italian national team, which has drawn the attention of several clubs across Europe, particularly in the Premier League. A report from Tuttojuve indicates that multiple English clubs are closely monitoring Fagioli’s progress and could contemplate making a move for him shortly.

However, Juventus has no intention of selling the midfielder, with the club prepared to reject any approaches that may come their way. They are fully aware of Fagioli’s potential and the important role he can play in their ambitions this season and beyond.

The team believes that Fagioli still has much to offer and that patience is essential for his growth. By trusting in his abilities and allowing him the time to adjust and find his rhythm, Juventus can fully leverage his talents, making him a key figure in their pursuit of success this season. Keeping Fagioli in the squad not only strengthens the midfield but also ensures the club maintains a promising young player with immense potential.

It is more likely that Douglas Luiz will be sold next summer than Fagioli being let go, the Brazilian has not been impressive since his move from Aston Villa and one has to think that Juve values Fagioli more highly than Luiz at this time.