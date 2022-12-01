Reports reveal the extent of Di Maria’s injury scare

Angel di Maria was subbed off in Argentina’s 2-0 win against Poland last night and he seemed to have sustained an injury that will worry Juventus.

The Argentinian remains one of the most important members of the Bianconeri team and they would have watched with hands in their mouths when he couldn’t continue.

The attacker was ushered off the pitch as his teammates saw out the win and was tested afterwards to determine if he had suffered a serious injury or not.

A report on Football Italia reveals it is not as serious as first feared, claiming it was just a contracture in his left thigh.

He might now miss their next World Cup game, but he should be back in the team for their matches from the quarterfinals if they qualify.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is an important member of our team and we would need him to be in his best form when club football returns after the World Cup.

While we support our players as they represent their countries, we also want them to not get injured and miss matches for us when they return from the competition.

Di Maria has had fitness issues this season, so we expect him to get over the current one and help his country again.