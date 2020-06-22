Repubblica: Arthur-Pjanic exchange agreed

A report from Italian paper La Repubblica suggests that Juventus and Barcelona have agreed a player exchange deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur.

The two sides have been in talks for some time now over a player exchange deal with both Italian and Spanish press suggesting that the Bosnian had already agreed terms with Barca,

The Bianconeri had been trying to convince Arthur to come to Turin but the Brazilian repeatedly voiced his desire to remain with the Balugrana.

La Repubblica report that ‘almost everything is done’ for the player exchange with Arthur having softened his stance in recent days.

The report also suggests that the deal will be completed before 30 June to benefit both clubs with just the final valuation to be agreed on.