Researching the Probability That the Juventus Women Team Will Win the Women’s European Championship Tournament

The anticipation is almost over. The Women’s European Championship 2022 will start in less than a month. The championship, held in England between the 6th and the 31st of July, will see 16 teams compete for victory. At the time of this writing, Italy women team qualified for the seventh consecutive time. Italy secured their place in the championship also by scoring an impressive 12-0 against Israel. The epic match saw Italy scoring five goals in the first 30 minutes of the match. A first for the 2022 qualifying campaign.

Earlier this month, Coach Milena Bartolini announced the callups for the team, which comprise 11 Juventus players. This is hardly a surprise given the record of victories that the team scored since its launch in 2017. In fact, Juventus Women won 5 scudetto titles in a row. Looking at the team and player stats can give a better idea of a team’s odds. In 2021, Juventus Women won 22 national games out of 22. During this Series A season, the team scored 66 points, 75 goals and +65 goal difference.

Predicting the European Championship Odds: research or bets?

The presence of Juventus women in the national team has stimulated a search for euro predictions. In particular, Juventus fans are relying on sport journalists, newspapers, and writing agencies such as EduBirdie to find research on euro predictions and draw conclusions they can trust. As any sport writer knows, the web is full of conflicting information and the search for reliable news can be jarring. For example, some websites are writing Italy among the six most favourite teams, while others exclude it altogether. Calculating the probability of Italy winning the championship demands following bookmakers and research. Any writer interested in the European championships should keep an eye on online bookmakers.

Scientists have long been writing about football forecasting methods. Data from football matches are abundant and easy to find. Research uses them to test the effectiveness of forecasting and apply the best methods to other areas. Betting has become a thriving business, so following bookmakers also helps. Traditional research uses goals and results to forecast future wins.

A 2018 research paper suggests that these are not enough, as betting odds regularly beat mathematical models and give more insight into teams’ quality. Measuring team quality is an uncertain business. According to a 2012 research paper, relying on bookmakers odds can predict final results. The writer of the research states that odds condense the knowledge of experts. Changes and fluctuations are influenced by gamblers’ activity. This combination of expertise and intuition beat models every time.

Another research paper published in 2020 warn of possible bias influencing betting odds in European football. In particular, the research paper warns about the risk of “overreaction” by bookmakers. Briefly, although odds are considered superior to mathematical models, science is still not sure of the reliability of odds.

Meet the Juventus Women playing in the European Championship

As shown by their records, Juventus women know how to deliver. Two of them have become official football superstars. In May 2022, Juventus Captain Sara Gama and winger Barba Bonansea were inducted in the Calcio Hall of Fame. Sara Gama is the Juventus captain since 2017, she is famous for her strong leadership skills. The UEFA website dubs Bonansea ‘a lethal weapon’ for Italy due to her ball game and pace. Her two goals against Australia at the 2019 World Cup feature in the UEFA’s great Italy goals vault. During season 2017/8, she scored a record of 19 goals.

Cristiana Girelli deserves a particular mention. Also known as ‘the Queen of Goals’, she is another key member of the woman team. An exceptional striker who collected 7 appearances and 5 goals at UEFA Champions League, Girelli beat Bonansea’s goal record by scoring 22 goals in one season.

The search for victory begins: callups for the 2022 Italian women team. Juventus’ fans were delighted to find 11 Juventus women among the 30 players chosen for the national team.

Role Juventus Goalkeepers Roberta Aprile Defenders Sara Gama, Lisa Boattin, Martina Lenzini Midfielders Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Martina Rosucci Forwards Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Agnese Bonfantini, Cristiana Girelli

Juventus Women’s Team Studies and Chances of Winning

A search on the UEFA official website reveals that opponents in the women’s tournament of the Juventus team include France, Iceland, and Belgium. In fact, Italy will play against France on July, the 10th. Then Iceland on July, the 14th, and Belgium on July, the 18th. Of the three opponents, France seems to be the most dangerous. Odds based on past performances see Netherlands, Germany, England, France, and Spain as main favourites. Any experienced sport writer knows that of the championship will not be a walk in the park for the Azzurre .

Conclusion

Forecasting if the Juventus-led Italy will win the 2022 European Championship is tough. Mathematical models and data on past victories can help with euro predictions. But, the writer of a controversial research paper suggests that researching what makes a good team is crucial. Tuning in with European championship betting odds and considering the skills of the opponents is another important step for writing convincing forecasts. At the time of this writing, The Netherlands, Germany, England, France, and Spain seem to be the favourite teams. This means that Italy’s search for victory may prove harder than expected.