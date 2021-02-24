Return date for Cuadrado and two other Juventus players has been set

Juventus has fallen well behind in the race for the Scudetto and they are already trailing FC Porto in their Champions League round of 16 match.

The Bianconeri will be keen to win all their remaining games of the season and hope that Inter Milan falters so they can win the title again.

With that in mind, Andrea Pirlo needs all the fit players that he can get and there is news about the prominent absentees at the club right now.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato has now delivered an update on the return date of three key players.

The report says Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, and Giorgio Chiellini will return to the squad on the 6th of March for the game against Lazio.

The trio has been key players for the Bianconeri this season with Pirlo effectively denied the chance to use his first-choice centre-back pairing and his preferred right-back in their absence.

The report adds that they will be ready to start the game and if the manager has already planned without them, they can enter in the second half or any time during the encounter.

Lazio will be a tough game for the Bianconeri, but it remains the type of match that they will have to start winning if they want to remain in the title race.