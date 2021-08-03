Returning Allegri Will Want Second Spell to be More Successful than Lippi and Trapattoni

They say never go back but Max Allegri has become just the third manager in the storied history of Juventus to return to the Turin titans for a second spell at the helm.

Allegri ensured sustained success for the Old Lady during five seasons in charge between 2014 and 2019. Transforming his reputation from the much-maligned AC Milan manager who presided over the sales of their best players and the decline of the red half of the San Siro, he silenced almost all critics.

Hitting the ground running at Juve by retaining the Scudetto, following the departure of former club captain and favourite Antonio Conte from the dugout, certainly helped Allegri. Of the 10 major domestic trophies on offer during his first spell, he won all but one of them guiding the Old Lady to an unprecedented four consecutive Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles.

There was absolutely no doubt about who the dominant force was here. Winning was a habit with the only blemish on Allegri’s CV being Juve losing two Champions League finals to the Spanish La Liga powerhouses that are Barcelona and Real Madrid. Statistically, there has never been a better boss at the Turin team on a permanent basis for winning games than him with a better than 70% success rate. Luigi Bertolini won eight of his 10 games in charge of the Old Lady in 1951 but was only caretaker coach.

Under Allegri the first time around, they were always strong odds-on favourites in the outright market on the Scudetto. Even so, expert bettors giving their pro betting tips couldn’t ignore the obvious claims of a team that had an iron grip on Serie A. Gambling on football remains hugely popular around the world, including Asia and India, where sports betting sites always feature matches involving big teams like Juventus.

Including two wins in the Supercoppa Italiana, the equivalent of the Community Shield, Allegri guided them to 11 trophies, with only Marcello Lippi and Giovanni Trapattoni winning more silverware. Their second spells with the Old Lady serve as a cautionary tale that things might not be the same as they once were, however.

Trapattoni, first in charge of Juve for a decade between 1976 and 1986, won 13 of his 14 trophies during that time. In fact, the club lifted something in every single season but the 1979-80 campaign. Securing silverware be it domestic or in continental competitions in nine out of 10 seasons is an incredibly impressive feat.

However, the Old Lady didn’t add to the six Serie A titles of Trapattoni’s initial stint when he returned to Turin for three seasons from 1991-92. They did win a second UEFA Cup in 1993, however, and his earlier teams took a clean sweep of European trophies including the old Cup Winners’ Cup.

Lippi, who would arguably scale even greater heights with the Italian national team at the 2006 World Cup, delivered nine of his 13 honours at Juve during the opening four seasons of his first spell – which began ahead of the 1994-95 campaign. He emulated Trapattoni in winning the Champions League the following year, and would also guide the Old Lady to three further finals in losing efforts.

Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and an AC Milan team coached by former Juventus boss Carlo Ancelotti stood between Lippi and more European success. Domestically, he won the Scudetto five times, with three of those coming the first time around. Lippi also spent three seasons in charge for his second spell which, despite consecutive Serie A titles, wasn’t as successful.

There are no guarantees that Allegri will follow this pattern, but it’s worth remembering both Lippi and Trapattoni also won a smaller percentage of games when they came back to Turin. The current Juve manager has been rehired to restore the Old Lady to what is seen as her rightful place at the top of Italian football.

Rookie boss Andrea Pirlo was an experiment, the kind of gamble top clubs rarely take. Some commentators believe there was hubris in thinking a coach lacking experience could win the Scudetto. A chastened Juventus have returned Allegri to the hotseat, but now the question is; can he take a team, with a blend of youth and experience that just made the top four, back to a higher level?