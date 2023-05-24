In the expected absence of Champions League football next season, Juventus will likely bid farewell to some of their stars, most notably Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot.

The two players are some of the highest earners in the squad, and they’re both running on expiring contracts. Therefore, the lack of top European football should spell the end of their stints in Turin.

But according to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could resort to internal solutions in their attempts to replace the departing duo.

The source claims that Dejan Kulusevski and Denis Zakaria would be the natural replacements for Di Maria and Rabiot respectively.

The two players are currently on loan in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and could both return at the end of their temporary spells, as the English duo could waive their rights to maintain them on a permanent basis.

Moreover, Arthur Melo (Liverpool) and Weston McKennie (Leeds United) will also return to Turin this summer following underwhelming loan spells in England, but Juventus will be hoping to find them new buyers.

Juve FC say

In the lack of funding amidst the legal and financial crisis, Juventus will resort to cheap solutions, including recalling some of their outcasts.

But in fairness, Kulusevski has shown flashes of brilliance in his young career which warrants another chance in Turin, while Zakaria hasn’t received a proper opportunity to showcase his credentials at the club.