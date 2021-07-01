Returning goalkeeper expected to be Juve’s number two

Next season, Wojciech Szczesny is expected to maintain his spot as Juve’s number one, whilst the club have announced the extension of Carlo Pinsoglio’s contract, who should continue to serve as third choice goalkeeper.

However, one piece is till missing in this department, and that is the role of the backup shot-stopper, which was left vacant following the departure of the legendary Gianluigi Buffon.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Mattia Perin is now the favorite to be the Old Lady’s second goalkeeper for the next campaign.

The Italian initially signed for the club in 2018 – following the first exit of Buffon – but spent his first season in Turin acting as a backup for Szczesny.

This prompted him to rejoin his former club Genoa, as he spent the last 18 months on loan at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

After the expiry of his loan deal, Perin is now back at Juventus, and the management sees him as the ideal man for the role.

However, the 28-year-old is still eager on getting more regular football, and could eventually force his way out of the club. Therefore, Juventus have identified two alternatives for him.

The first is Sampdoria’s Emil Audero, who grew up in Juve’s youth sectors before making a name for himself in Liguria.

The second is Italy international, Salvatore Sirigu, who will surely be leaving Torino this summer, as the Granata are working on finalizing a transfer for Spal’s Etrit Berisha.