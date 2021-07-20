Returning Juventus defender reportedly set to stay at the club

Since joining the club in 2015, Daniele Rugani was never truly able to cement himself as a pillar at Juventus.

The defender covered for the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Mehdi Benatia during their absences, but found himself on the bench once they were available again.

Thus, the Italian decided to make a name for himself elsewhere, but his loan stint at Stade Rennais was cut short after being plagued with injury problems.

Rugani returned to Italy last January, joining Cagliari, and helping the Sardinians in successfully avoiding relegation.

The center back is back in Turin this summer, and is currently a part of Juve’s pre-season preparation, which kickstarted last week under the guidance of returning manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

According to Calciomercato, the 26-year-old is expected to remain at Juventus next season, serving as a backup once again.

The report believes that Merih Demiral will leave the club this summer- with Atalanta mentioned as one of his admirers – which leaves an open spot in the defensive department.

In Chiellini, Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt, the club has three solid options for the center back roles. However, they would still need a fourth wheel.

Radu Dragusin has been mentioned as a possible 4th choice defender, but the Romanian’s future remains in doubt, with some expecting him to be included in Manuel Locatelli’s transfer.

Therefore, Rugani is considered to be a safe option, as he’s already accustomed to the role, and has garnered enough experience at this stage of his career.