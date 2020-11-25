Returning Juventus man admits that it was tough when he was out injured

Alex Sandro has admitted that it was a frustrating time for him when he was sidelined with injury for such a long time.

The Brazilian has just returned from injury and after playing a few minutes against Cagliari last weekend, he played the full 90 minutes against Ferencvaros last night.

That was his first start of the season for the Italian champions and he was delighted to be back on the pitch.

He was struck down by a hamstring injury for quite a while and he will be looking forward to becoming a key member of the club’s first team under Andrea Pirlo now.

He claimed that his manager and the team helped him a lot while he was out with injury, before adding that he enjoys pushing down through the wing.

“I’m very happy to have played 90 minutes,” Alex Sandro told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia. “The team helped me a lot, starting with the coach.

“It’s difficult to be off the pitch for such a long time, but I’m happy for the win and for everyone’s commitment.

“My role is always to push on the wing.”

Sandro return makes Juventus even stronger and Pirlo will hope that former FC Porto man will get to grips with what they are trying to achieve as a team quickly.