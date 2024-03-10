Juventus striker Moise Kean has finally overcome his muscular issues and will be eager to achieve two objectives in the coming months.

The 24-year-old has been out of action since early December. His injury even cost him a transfer to Atletico Madrid in January after failing to pass his medical.

The disappointed striker returned to Turin following the transfer’s collapse.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Kean is hellbent on proving his worth in the final stretch of the campaign.

As the source explains, the former Everton and PSG man has two goals in his sights.

First, he’ll be looking to confirm his place in the Juventus squad for next season.

The striker’s contract will expire in 2025, so the management could well decide to sell him in the summer to avoid losing his services for free later.

Moreover, his underwhelming scoring stats could further instigate a divorce. The Italian has yet to register a goal this term.

Nevertheless, Kean still has 13 matches (possibly 14 if Juve were to reach the Coppa Italia final) to win over the management’s trust.

Meanwhile, the second objective is earning a call-up from Luciano Spalletti for Euro 2024.

Despite his disappointing campaign, the Juventus youth product still stands a chance amidst Italy’s lack of convincing options up front.

Kean will be competing with the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Mateo Retegui for a spot in the Azzurri squad.