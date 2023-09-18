Since the arrival of Francesco Magnanelli, Juventus have been showcasing noticeable improvement in terms of style and intensity.

The former Sassuolo captain joined Max Allegri’s coaching staff and immediately gained the manager’s trust. The latter had already coached him during his time at the Emilian club.

According to La Repubblica via JuventusNews24, Allegri handpicked Magnanelli who now has the green light to work almost autonomously.

The Juventus manager shares a better relationship with his new collaborator compared to his rapport with Paolo Bianco who recently left the club.

The former Cagliari player was a choice that the management made to improve the quality of play. However, his ideas were swiftly put aside by Allegri, as the source explains.

Nevertheless, Magnanelli’s excellent work thus far has further flourished his relationship with the manager.

Moreover, the former Sassuolo captain is even playing an instrumental role in restoring Allegri’s rapport with Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

The two stars haven’t been impressed with the coach’s tactical approach. Although they haven’t become Allegri’s staunchest supporters overnight, but al least their relationship with the manager has improved, with Magnanelli acting as the link between the two parties.

After the Udinese match, Chiesa himself revealed the importance of the newest member of the coaching staff.

The Bianconeri are aspiring to adopt a more compelling style of play, and Magnanelli has been the main catalyst in this particular quest.