A report explains how the prescriptions of a so-called “health guru” resulted in Paul Pogba’s lengthy doping ban.

The Juventus midfielder’s career was already in tatters due to never-ending bouts with injury. Hence, the doping storm served as a deadly blow.

Following the club’s season opener against Udinese, the Frenchman’s test results detected an elevated level of testosterone.

The 30-year-old has recently received a four-year ban by Italy’s anti-doping tribunal.

According to the Daily Mail, Gary Brecka, dubbed as a ‘celebrity health guru’ was behind the debacle after prescribing a substance to the player which allegedly caused the elevated testosterone level.

Brecka is the co-founder and chief human biologist for 10X Health Systems, and has worked with some of the world’s most famous athletes in the past. He was also pictured with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

The source also reveals that Pogba claimed in his testimony that Dr Carrie Carda, listed as a medical doctor on the 10X Health Systems website, administered the pills.

The report adds that 10 Health Systems’ name can be clearly seen on at least one of the labels of the bottles consumed by the midfielder.

Following an injury-riddled 2022/23 campaign, Pogba spent last summer in Miami working on his fitness. That is where he may have contacted the company which has a center located in Florida.

Juventus have already suspended the Frenchman’s wages and are widely expected to rescind his contract.