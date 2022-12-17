Revealed: French President invited Paul Pogba to World Cup final

Paul Pogba is heading to Qatar to support the French national team as they bid to retain their World Cup crown against Argentina tomorrow.

France could not call on some of the players that helped them win Russia 2018, including the pivotal midfielder in that edition.

However, Didier Deschamps’ side has still reached the final, thanks in part to the fine form of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is expected to start in the final.

A report on Tuttosport reveals Pogba had been specially invited by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, to be in the stadium for the game.

The report claims their country’s leader has invited the injured players to join him and watch the game, but Bayern Munich refused to allow Lucas Hernandez to make the trip as he also recovers from an injury.

Juve FC Says

Pogba was gutted to miss the World Cup and the least we can do is to allow him to go and watch the final live in Qatar.

He is still recovering from an injury and will not be useful to us if we keep him in Turin.

We wish him the best, but we cannot pray his nation wins because we have players in both countries.