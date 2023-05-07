Revealed: frustrated Allegri and Pogba exchanged words during Juventus win

Max Allegri and Paul Pogba exchanged words during their 2-0 win against Atalanta this afternoon.

The Frenchman was subbed into the game with 25 minutes of normal time left to play as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Juve was leading when he got on and Allegri expected him to help the side keep control of the game and get more goals.

Juve eventually scored again to seal the points, but before then, there was a passage of play when Pogba annoyed Allegri and the manager publicly reacted.

Calciomercato reveals the midfielder then responded to his manager by saying, “Mister, stay calm” several times.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a senior member of the Juventus squad and the manager expects a level of performance and awareness from him in every game.

If the midfielder does not show that, it will frustrate his manager, but we expect them to sort out their issues with no problems.

They have worked together for a while and know each other. The most important thing is that we won that game and must now target victories in other matches.

It is delightful that Pogba is now getting plenty of minutes in our colours. Hopefully, he will start a game sooner than later.