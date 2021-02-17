Revealed – how many days Bonucci will miss for Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci was expected to miss Juventus’ game against FC Porto in the Champions League today, it has now been revealed that he will miss even more days of action.

The defender was part of the team that travelled to Portugal for the game, but he suffered an injury setback yesterday and that means that he is out of action for longer than expected.

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato reveals that he will be out of action for the next 20 days.

He has had some muscular issue for much of this campaign, which has kept him out of action several days at a time.

He now joins Arthur and Juan Cuadrado on the treatment table, but Andrea Pirlo can call on Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral for the match.

Playing the first leg away from home will help the Bianconeri to gain an early advantage over their opponents.

They will look to score an away goal in the game, but winning today’s match would put them in an even more advantageous position.

Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie are two other players who have struggled physically in recent days, but they are in Portugal and Pirlo will have to decide if they can contribute.