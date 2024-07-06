Douglas Luiz is the biggest signing Juventus has made this summer as the Bianconeri look to improve every part of their squad.

The men in black and white did not waste time completing a move for him as soon as Thiago Motta identified him as a player he needed.

Juve is still busy in the market, but Luiz is arguably the biggest signing they can make this summer, and the Brazilian earns a fair wage.

One thing Juve wants to do this summer is lower their wage bill, and the Bianconeri have done well so far.

They will still remove some high earners from the club and expect their new signings to command reasonable salaries.

Luiz comes from the Premier League, where most players earn a huge pay, but how much does he make at Juventus?

Calciomercato reveals that the former Manchester City midfielder has a net salary of 5 million euros per season.

However, in total, Juventus pays 9.5 million euros for his wages, including taxes.

It is not a huge fee for a top club like the Bianconeri, and they expect Luiz to shine and make them forget how much he costs.

Juve FC Says

Luiz was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and the Brazilian should do a good job for us from next season.