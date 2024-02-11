Juventus star Paul Pogba is reportedly earning a minimum wage while awaiting his doping trial.

The Frenchman is currently out of action after failing an anti-doping test following the club’s fixture in Udine on the first matchday of the Serie A campaign. The results detected an elevated level of testosterone.

Therefore, the 30-year-old has been on the fringe while waiting for his trial where he’s expected to receive a ban that could reach a maximum of four years.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Pogba remains on the club’s wage bill, but instead of collecting his lucrative salary, he’s only earning the minimum wage set at 2,000 euros per month.

Naturally, this is a far cry from the figures agreed upon in the player’s contract. Pogba’s yearly net salary is circa 8 million euros.

The 2018 World Cup winner made his return to Turin in the summer of 2022 following an underwhelming six-year stint at Manchester United.

While the Bianconeri handed him hefty wages, the midfielder has been unable to prove his worth on the pitch. Following an injury-riddled campaign, the French star was hoping for a solid 2023/24, but instead found himself on the fringe due to a suspension.

Moreover, the Bianconeri would be entitled to rescind the midfielder’s contract if he gets convicted of doping charges by the end of the trial.