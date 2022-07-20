Juventus is close to confirming the capture of Gleison Bremer and the club’s fanbase is excited about his arrival at the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian was voted the best defender in the league last season, so even his new teammates would be delighted to share the dressing room with him.

Juve is now keen to conclude the formalities so he can join the rest of their squad for this preseason.

Tutto Sport reports that it is not just the fanbase that will be delighted to see him in black and white.

The report claims one player that will be the happiest about his transfer is Dusan Vlahovic.

It claims the Brazilian had the upper hand in the duels between him and Bremer and he will be happy he would not face him again.

Juve FC Says

Bremer will bring a new edge to our team and he is likely to make it harder to break down by any opponent.

We have one of the strongest squads in the league now, and it is exciting to think of what they can achieve.

While Vlahovic is in our attack doing good work, Bremer will help us protect the backline.

It would be interesting to see how Federico Gatti will come into the team because Bremer will certainly be ahead of him.