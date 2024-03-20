Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will receive a heavy fine for his ill-advised action against Genoa over the weekend.

The encounter at the Allianz Stadium ended in a stalemate that extended the club’s woeful run.

The 24-year-old couldn’t find the back of the net, and eventually unleashed his frustration on the match official.

The Serbian earned a booking for dissent after vigorously disagreeing with a refereeing decision in added time.

Despite the yellow card, Vlahovic kept pushing the envelope with some unpleasant comments aimed at the referee, thus receiving his marching orders.

This misdemeanor surely didn’t sit well with Max Allegri and the Juventus management. After all, Vlahovic left his teammates with a numerical disadvantage late in the match.

His suspension also means that the manager will have to operate with a depleted attacking department against Lazio, as Arek Milik will also be missing through injury.

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that Juventus will hand Vlahovic a heavy fine that equates 5% of his gross salary for March.

Thus, the penalty is estimated at around 70 thousand euros.

It’s also worth noting that this will be the Serbian’s second one-match ban of the month. He had missed the encounter against Atalanta after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in Napoli.

The source adds that Allegri will have to resort to Moise Kean’s services against Lazio. The Italian will be the only centre-forward available at the manager’s disposal for the first encounter after the international break.