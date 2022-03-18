Revealed: One Juventus player was more expensive than the entire Villarreal lineup

Villarreal embarrassingly knocked Juventus out of the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage this week.

The Spanish side were underdogs, and it didn’t help their cause that Juve drew the first leg 1-1 in Spain.

However, Unai Emery’s cheaply-assembled squad stunned the Bianconeri to earn a surprising 3-0 win.

This result has been made to look even worse as a new report reveals several individual players in the Juve team cost more than the entire Villarreal lineup.

Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia calculated the cost of the Spanish side’s lineup, and it amounted to €53.4m, with Arnaut Danjuma the most expensive player in it at €24m.

Meanwhile, Juventus spent €76m for Arthur Melo alone when he swapped Barcelona for Turin.

They also just spent €81.6m on Dusan Vlahovic, while Matthijs de Ligt cost the club €85.5m in 2019.

Juve FC Says

This is such a shocking and embarrassing revelation, but it clearly shows spending money is not enough in football sometimes.

The Bianconeri is committed to reshaping their squad, and it means we might see the club spend even more money in the summer transfer window.

That might not be enough to get us back in shape if the players will not deliver.