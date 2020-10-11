Revealed – The person that played a key role in Chiesa’s move to Juventus

Calciomercato reports that It was the father of Federico Chiesa, Enrico Chiesa, who decided against his son renewing his contract at Fiorentina in favour of a move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri sealed a late swoop for the impressive forward this summer after a long-drawn-out transfer pursuit.

His exit was not the most peaceful as Fiorentina fans didn’t believe he would leave them for an arch-rival that is achieving what they hope to achieve.

It has now been revealed that is was Enrico, who also doubles as an agent for his talented son, who decided that a move to Juve would serve him best

The attacker had been in talks with Fiorentina over a new deal, but they were struggling to reach an agreement.

The report claims Enzo was able to get Juve to pay his son more than what Fiorentina was offering and the lure of winning trophies was also too good for him to turn down.

Chiesa joins Juve as one of the highest-rated young attackers in Italian football at the moment and he will certainly achieve more and win more trophies in his career as a player of the Italian champions than he would ever do as a player of Fiorentina.