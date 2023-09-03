This summer, Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna spent their summer transfer market campaign working on trimming down the squad and lowering the wage bill.

Angel Di Maria left the club after a solitary campaign in Turin. The Bianconeri opted against signing a direct replacement.

Timothy Weah is the only new signing who’s making his contribution to the first team this season. He replaces Juan Cuadrado and is earning less than his predecessor who used to collect around 4 million euros per year.

A report from Calcio e Finanza reveals the wages of every Juventus player in the senior squad.

Paul Pogba is the highest-paid star at the club despite his limited contribution to the cause since returning to Turin last summer.

The Frenchman collects 8 million euros net per season. However, the club is taking advantage of the Growth Decree (applicable to players signed from abroad) to save on gross salary.

So despite earning less than Pogba in terms of net salary (7 million), Dusan Vlahovic has the highest gross wages in the squad (circa 13 million). That’s because the Growth Decree doesn’t apply to the Serbian who joined from Fiorentina.

On the contrary, Fabio Miretti remains the lowest earner amongst his teammates, collecting 300,000 euros per year.

Here are all the figures as published by the source:

Paul Pogba – 8 million net (10.48M gross)

Adrien Rabiot – 7 million net (9.17M gross)

Dusan Vlahovic – 7 million net (12.95M gross)

Wojciech Szczesny – 6.5 million netti (12.03M gross)

Alex Sandro – 6 million net (11.1M gross)

Gleison Bremer – 5 million net (9.25M gross)

Federico Chiesa – 5 million net (9.25M gross)

Danilo – 4 million net (5.24M gross)

Daniele Rugani – 3.5 million net (6.48M gross)

Arkadiusz Milik – 3.5 million netti (4.59M gross)

Manuel Locatelli – 3 million net (5.55M gross)

Weston McKennie – 2.5 million net (3.28M gross)

Filip Kostic – 2.5 million net (3.28M gross)

Moise Kean – 2.5 million net (3.28M gross)

Timothy Weah – 2 million net (2.62M gross)

Mattia Perin – 1.5 million net (2.78M gross)

Mattia De Sciglio – 1.5 million net (2.78M gross)

Andrea Cambiaso – 1 million net (1.85M gross)

Federico Gatti – 1 million net (1.85M gross)

Nicolò Fagioli – 1 million net (1.85M gross)

Samuel Iling-Junior – 500 thousand euros net (655 thousand gross)

Carlo Pinsoglio – 300 thousand euros net (555 thousand gross)

Fabio Miretti – 300 thousand euros net (555 thousand gross)

TOTAL – 75.1 million net (121.4 million gross)