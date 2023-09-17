At the end of an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, Juventus were ready to cash in on the services of Dusan Vlahovic.

The 23-year-old was reduced to a frustrated figure who consistently struggled in the final goal while left starving for service.

Nevertheless, the proposed exchange deal with Romelu Lukaku never materialized. The Serbian ended up remaining in Turin, and his form suggests that the management was about to make a grave by giving up on his services.

The former Fiorentina man has been revitalized since the start of the season. He has already scored four goals in the first four matches of the Serie A campaign.

La Repubblica (via JuventusNews24) tries to explain the revival of Vlahovic, citing three main reasons.

The most important is undoubtedly his recovery from the groin problem that hindered his performances last season. The striker appears to have overcome this menacing issue.

The second reason mentioned is his personal work with a private trainer over the summer. This allowed him to present himself in a fabulous physical shape since pre-season.

Finally, the source believes that the affection of the black and white crowd surely instigated the player who has been hellbent on repaying the fans’ affection.

Amidst the summer’s transfer saga, Juventus supporters had repeatedly rebuffed the arrival of Lukaku, while voicing their support for Vlahovic.