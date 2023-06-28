Following an interesting saga, Juventus managed to put the signature of Adrien Rabiot on a new contract just days before the expiry date.

The Frenchman will remain in Turin for another season after signing a one-year contract for almost the same figures.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Carlo Laudisa, Rabiot and his mother/agent Veronique failed to reach an agreement with Man United for the second summer in a row.

Last year, the Bianconeri had accepted a transfer bid from the Red Devils for the midfielder. However, the latter’s high demands sabotaged the whole operation.

As the source tells it, Veronique Rabiot requested a three-year contract with a salary of 10 million euros per season, in addition to a signing-on fee, but Man United deemed it excessive.

But while the outcome disappointed Juventus last summer, they were thrilled this time around, as it allowed them to maintain the services of Max Allegri’s beloved pupil.

So after ending their negotiations with the Premier League giants, Adrien and Veronique were happy to renew their collaboration with Juventus.

The 28-year-old will collect a salary of 7 million per year while remaining in an environment where he feels appreciated.

While his net salary might be one of the highest at the club, Juventus can still count on the Growth Decree to save 50% on taxes. That’s because Rabiot was initially signed from abroad (Paris Saint-Germain) back in 2019, so this tax benefit remains applicable to his salary.