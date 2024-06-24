Juventus duo Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea will complete their moves to Aston Villa in the coming days in exchange for Douglas Luiz.

The two clubs were initially working on a midfield swap between the Brazil international and Weston McKennie. However, the latter couldn’t agree personal terms with the Villains.

Therefore, the Italian giants offered the services of their two youngsters instead, and the white smoke has now emerged, with only the signatures missing.

As we reported yesterday, Juventus have already booked Luiz’s medical on Wednesday. The player is currently on international duty with Brazil, so he’ll undergo the tests in the United States where the Copa America is taking place.

As for Iling-Junior, IlBianconero reveals that Aston Villa has already scheduled his medical for tomorrow.

The English winger has been developing his game at Juventus since 2020 after making the move from Chelsea. However, the 20-year-old’s characteristics were deemed unsuitable for Thiago Motta’s style, so the management placed him on the transfer list.

Finally, Barranechea’s medical is expected to take place on Friday. The Argentine spent the previous campaign on loan at Frosinone alongside his Juventus teammates Matias Soulé and Kaio Jorge.

Although the season ended with the club’s relegation, the defensive midfielder enjoyed a positive campaign on a personal level and was a regular starter for the Canarini.