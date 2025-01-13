Juventus captain Danilo is on the verge of leaving the club ahead of an imminent transfer to Napoli. But when will he be able to seal his move?

The versatile defender has been a protagonist for the club over the years, cementing himself as a genuine locker-room leader before inheriting the captaincy upon Leonardo Bonucci’s controversial departure in the summer of 2023.

However, the Brazilian never truly thrived under the guidance of Thiago Motta this season. He started his campaign as a benchwarmer, only to become a compulsory starter following a menacing injury crisis that hit the backline.

But despite the lack of choice, the Turin-based giants are adamant about offloading the veteran in January rather than waiting for his contract to expire at the end of the season.

Luckily for Danilo, he won’t have to worry about finding himself a new club, as Napoli have been keen to secure his services. The Brazil captain would thus reunite with former Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna, while Antonio Conte is said to be ecstatic about adding him to his squad, especially with the club in the midst of a tight Scudetto battle with Inter and Atalanta.

In recent days, reports revealed that Juventus and Danilo have been discussing the termination of the player’s contract, which would allow the player to sign for the Partenopei as a free agent.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Napoli will have to wait for a couple of weeks before securing the defender’s services, as Juventus don’t plan to release him before the direct clash between the two clubs which will take place at the Stadio Maradona on January 25th.

Hence, the Old Lady doesn’t want to reinforce a rival ahead of a direct meeting between the two sides, as the pink newspaper claims.