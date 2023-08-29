Almost 48 hours after the encounter between Juventus and Bologna, the controversy is still brewing.

Some questionable decisions from match official Marco Di Bello (in addition to the lack of intervention from VAR) sparked a series of post-match incidents.

For instance, Bologna director Marco Di Vaio entered the referee’s locker room demanding an explanation, which prompted a heated discussion.

The retired striker, like all other Rossoblu officials, insists that Dan Ndoye should have won a spot kick for a challenge from Samuel Iling-Junior who had to be sent off.

Afterwards, Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci was the first to head towards the mixed zone and address the incident.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus coach Max Allegri was both irked and disappointed by the club’s management, as no official went on to reply to Fenucci’s provocations.

As we reported yesterday, Allegri was furious after the match and decided to skip all post-match interviews. His assistant Marco Landucci assumed his duties, claiming that the Juventus manager is slightly sick.

It is becoming evidently clear that Allegri’s health was never the issue behind his stance.

It appears that the Livorno native’s anger towards the club’s passive response promoted his decision to step aside and avoid the media altogether.

Perhaps it was a wise decision after all, avoiding a media skirmish and unnecessary attention while allowing cooler heads to prevail.