Revealed – why Edinson Cavani rejected Juventus in the summer

CalcioMercato reports that Juventus tried to sign Edinson Cavani this summer, but the former Napoli man turned them down.

One position that the Bianconeri were keen to strengthen this season was their attack and they looked for some top strikers.

Alvaro Morata was always at the top of their list, but the deal wasn’t smooth.

They struggled to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid and during those moments, they considered some alternatives.

One of the players they considered was Cavani, who has just left PSG and was available to sign for free.

It claims that the Bianconeri already had a contract for the striker lined up with a two-year deal all set to be signed.

However, the Uruguayan turned it down because of his affiliation with Napoli.

Cavani enjoyed one of the best spells of his career when he played for the Naples side and he watched as so much fury followed Gonzalo Higuain’s move from Napoli to Juventus.

He is still closely tied to Naples where most of his family still lives and he has promised that he will never join the Bianconeri.

At the end of the day, Cavani moved to Manchester United and Juventus signed Morata, everyone won.