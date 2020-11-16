Revealed – Why Juventus didn’t sign Premier League target

Juventus were keen to add a striker to their team in the last transfer window.

After making Andrea Pirlo their latest manager, the former midfielder realised quickly that he needed to add players to a few positions in the squad and one of them was in their attack.

Calciomercato claims that the club set about trying to land a new striker and one of their top targets was Wolves’ Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican has been one of the most consistent strikers in the Premier League since he moved to Wolves and he fits the profile of a striker that Pirlo will want to add to his team.

The report claims that Juve made their move for him, but the idea was dead on arrival as Wolves told them he will only be sold for 80m euros.

The English side, it claims, were not ready to negotiate a payment structure or a loan deal with the obligation to renew similar to what Juventus have entered into with Fiorentina for Federico Chiesa.

Because of the English side’s stance, the Bianconeri dropped their pursuit of the attacker and they moved for Alvaro Morata instead.

Morata has proven to be a good signing and if he continues this way, Juve will be happy they signed him instead.