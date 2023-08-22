With almost ten days remaining until the end of the summer transfer session, Juventus will probably offload a few more first-squad players.

However, the identity of these players remains uncertain, as it will largely depend on the offers on the plate.

Therefore, Moise Kean is in the same wave as other Bianconeri stars. The striker re-joined the club in 2021 following a forgettable spell at Everton and a decent stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bianconeri had the obligation to make his stay permanent last season. Nevertheless, we can still expect him to leave in the face of a tempting offer.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus have recently rejected an offer from Sevilla for Kean.

The source cites two reasons behind the club’s stance. First, the Italian giants have set their price at 30 million euros. On the other hand, the Andalusians have only put 20 million on the table.

Second, Juve might find difficulties in their task to replace Kean at this late stage of the transfer session.

The 23-year-old missed last weekend’s trip to Udinese with an injury. But he still has an admirer in Max Allegri who doesn’t possess too many attacking options at the moment.

Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa remain the primary choices, but it remains to be seen if they have truly overcome the physical issues that hindered their previous campaign.

So unless the Bianconeri receive a satisfying offer for Kean, they will likely maintain his services for another season.