Revealed – Why Leonardo Bonucci is determined to stay at Juventus

Despite a reduced role at the club, Leonardo Bonucci insists on seeing out his contract at Juventus.

The 36-year-old inherited the captaincy following the departure of his longtime teammate and friend Giorgio Chiellini last summer.

The veteran defender still has another year in his contract. However, the management has made it clear to the player that he’s no longer at the center of the technical project.

With age and physical problems catching up with the Italian, he has fallen in the pecking order, with the likes of Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Federico Gatti and even Daniele Rugani all ahead of him.

Yet, the aging skipper has no intention of changing the air this summer. He would even reject the chance to collect a lucrative paycheck in the Saudi Pro League.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Bonucci believes that staying at Juventus would boost his chances of earning a spot with the national team.

The centre-back would like to close his storied career with a participation in Euro 2024. The Italians will be looking to defend the European crown they won at Wembley in the summer of 2021.

For his part, Bonucci played an integral part in the triumph. He even scored the equalizer in the final against England.

Therefore, the defender will be looking to convince Azzurri manager Roberto Mancini by remaining in Europe and playing top-level football.

But whether his lack of playing would hinder his chances of receiving a call-up or not remains to be seen.