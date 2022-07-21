rabiot
Revealed: Why Rabiot didn’t join Juventus squad for US tour

July 21, 2022 - 4:30 pm

On Wednesday morning, Adrien Rabiot announced that he won’t join his Juventus teammates for the US tour, citing personal reasons.

While some speculated a potential transfer behind the decision, it appears that the real reason lies somewhere else.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Rabiot won’t be able to enter the United States because he refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

During the past couple of years, the newly-launched vaccine stirred a worldwide debate. with many athletes taking a stand against it. Tennis star Novak Djokovic is arguably the most famous case.

The source adds that Rabiot had already tested positive for Covid-19 when the Green Pass was still mandatory in Italy, which allowed him to play on Italian soil.

But while Italy has retracted on it’s Green Pass policy, receiving three shots from the vaccine remains obligatory to enter the USA, as the report explains.

With the Frenchman joining Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey who will also miss the American tour, Max Allegri will resort to his young midfielders.

Of course we’re talking about Nicolò Fagioli and Rovella who will have the chance to prove themselves while featuring beside the likes of Paul Pogba, Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria.

