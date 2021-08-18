ronaldo
Club News

Revealed: Why Ronaldo made his lengthy Instagram post

August 18, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo uncharacteristically made a lengthy post on his Instagram about rumours surrounding his future some hours ago.

The Portuguese attacker appeared to be fed up with several rumours linking him with a move away from Juve.

He has just under a year left on his current Bianconeri deal and there have been reports claiming that Juve wants to sell him.

Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United are three clubs who have been linked with a move for him before now.

None has made an official approach for his signature and the rumours just will not go away.

This has prompted Ronaldo to make the statement via his Instagram account, claiming he didn’t want his name to be used in any sort of way.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Calciomercato, has now revealed why the striker went on the rant, which is surprising considering that every footballer gets their names linked to different clubs in a time like this.

The report claims that he went through the pain of putting out the statement because he is unhappy and restless.

He has accepted that he could be forced to remain at Juve this season and the prospect of that happening has made him unhappy.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dragusin

Two Serie A sides fighting for the signature of Juventus youngster

August 18, 2021
emerson

Lyon hatches plan to sign Juventus Premier League target

August 18, 2021
icardi

Icardi’s wife says their kids want Italy return amidst interest from Juventus

August 18, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.