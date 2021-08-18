Revealed: Why Ronaldo made his lengthy Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo uncharacteristically made a lengthy post on his Instagram about rumours surrounding his future some hours ago.

The Portuguese attacker appeared to be fed up with several rumours linking him with a move away from Juve.

He has just under a year left on his current Bianconeri deal and there have been reports claiming that Juve wants to sell him.

Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United are three clubs who have been linked with a move for him before now.

None has made an official approach for his signature and the rumours just will not go away.

This has prompted Ronaldo to make the statement via his Instagram account, claiming he didn’t want his name to be used in any sort of way.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Calciomercato, has now revealed why the striker went on the rant, which is surprising considering that every footballer gets their names linked to different clubs in a time like this.

The report claims that he went through the pain of putting out the statement because he is unhappy and restless.

He has accepted that he could be forced to remain at Juve this season and the prospect of that happening has made him unhappy.