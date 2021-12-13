Revised Champions League draw pits Juventus against Villarreal

Here we are again, the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League has taken place once again and Juventus have drawn Villarreal.

The first draw, as we all know, pitted Juventus against Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon but due to what UEFA is calling a “technical error” the draw has had to be done again and this time Juve has got Unai Emery’s side.

No doubt there will still be controversy, some teams will feel fortunate, while some others will no doubt feel very hard done by.

Juve will be one of those that can probably breathe a sigh of relief, it could have been a lot worse, now they need to get their heads down, get back to form and be prepared for the first leg next February.

Max Allegri’s men have not been in the best of form this season but they now have at least two months to get their acts together and if the lads can turn their form around then there is no reason why they should not feel confident about progressing to the last 8.

Hopefully, this is the final last 16 draw from UEFA today but you never know with that incompetent organisation.

Full draw

Paris Saint Germain-Real Madrid

RB Salzburg-FC Bayern

Sporting CP-Manchester City

Benfica-Ajax

Chelsea-Lille

Atletico Madrid-Manchester United

Villarreal-Juve

Inter-Liverpool