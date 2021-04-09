Rewind to last season – Ronaldo beats Genoa at the 96th minute – (Video)

Juventus are set to welcome Genoa to the Allianz stadium on Sunday afternoon. Therefore, we decided to take a look back at the highlights from last season’s encounter.

Leonardo Bonucci opened the scoring from a header following Andrei Radu’s ill-advised decision to leave his goal.

Alex Sandro would then return the favor with a poor pass at the back, allowing Christian Kouamé to equalize from a deflected effort.

The Old Lady’s supporters then had to wait until the 96th minute to witness the winner, as Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the victory from the spot with the last kick of the match.