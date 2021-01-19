Reynolds to Juve imminent: Here’s the reason behind the delay

Bryan Reynolds has recently emerged as one of the top rising stars in Major League Soccer. The young right back has featured in 27 matches for his club Dallas FC, assisting five goals in the process.

Naturally, the 19-year-old has attracted the interest of a host of European clubs, and chief among them is Juventus who are planning on continuing their expansion into the American market.

After the signing of Weston McKennie from Schalke last summer – who became the first American player to wear the famous black and white jersey – the Old Lady were expected to finalize the transfer of his compatriot from Dallas in the past few days.

However, Reynolds is yet to make his landing in Turin, which prompted some to question whether the move will actually take place.

Nonetheless, Calciomercato has some reassuring news for the Juve faithful. The report believes that the transfer is still on and due to take place for an expected fee of 6 million euros.

The source adds that the reason behind the delay is the renewal of the right back’s passport, and as soon as his paperwork are completed, he will definitely travel to Italy to sign for the domestic champions.

Calciomercato also claims that Roma and Belgium’s Club Brugge were also after the young American, but it is too late now for either of them, as the negotiations between Juventus and the player is at a very advanced stage.

Once Reynolds signs for the Bianconeri, he will be expected to spent the rest of the current campaign on loan with Benevento in order to regain some vital Serie A experience.