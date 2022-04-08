Ribery compares Juventus man to Bayern Munich superstar

Franck Ribery is one of the few players who have shared the dressing room with Robert Lewandowski and Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic is quickly emerging as one of the world’s leading strikers despite his young age.

His impressive goal-scoring form at Fiorentina, where he was a teammate of Ribery, earned him a move to Juventus in the last transfer window.

Lewandowski is arguably the most lethal striker in the world now, and the Pole is almost always scoring plenty of goals in matches.

Vlahovic will reach his level or even surpass it someday, and Ribery believes there are similarities between them.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Surely strength and mentality Vlahovic, like all champions, is a hard worker. And above all, he never loses and gets angry even in training if he doesn’t win.

Dusan can therefore reach the level of his Polish colleague?: “As long as he continues to work like this, focused every day on wanting to improve. Dusan is young, but he has great means: he has to get used to the pressures of Juventus, a top club in which you have to win every match”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is destined for the top of football, and we are smart to have snapped him up so early in his career.

This is because he remains an elite talent with the right attitude, which is a recipe for success.

At 22, he has so many successful years ahead of him, and Juve will enjoy most of it.