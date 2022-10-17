Riccardo Cucchi insists Juventus will catch up with the teams above them

Journalist Riccardo Cucchi believes Juventus will recover from their present struggles and close the gap between them and the teams above.

The Bianconeri have not started this campaign well and they remain one team everyone fancies beating when they meet.

Max Allegri trains arguably the best squad in Italy in terms of individual quality, but the results on the pitch have simply been bad.

They are now ten points from the top of the league table and 5 points separate them from the fourth position.

With Napoli and Atalanta seeming unstoppable, it could be easy to consider Juve out of the title race already.

However, Cucchi insists they will make up the ground before the season ends.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“I believe that Juventus can also recover part of the gap.”

Juve FC Says

Serie A clubs have played only 10 league games so far and we have the quality to catch those above us.

We need to pick up wins because if the gap becomes too much, we would certainly be out of the title race before the second half of the season.