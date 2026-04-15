Juventus will have an important opportunity in the next transfer window to strengthen the quality of their squad, a step that is considered essential if they are to fully benefit from having an experienced manager in charge. The Bianconeri recognise that improvement in personnel will be key to sustaining progress and competing at the highest level.

Luciano Spalletti has made a strong impression since taking over as head coach, guiding the team with authority and clarity. His influence has been evident in recent performances, and he will be determined to ensure that Juventus finish the current campaign in the best possible condition.

Need for Squad Reinforcement

Spalletti’s pedigree is well established, having led Napoli to the Scudetto in 2023. His track record highlights his ability to build winning teams, but success often depends on having the right players available to execute his vision effectively.

As the season enters its decisive phase, attention will increasingly turn to how Juventus support their manager. Providing him with the necessary resources in the transfer market will be crucial if the club is to take the next step in its development.

According to Tuttojuve, Riccardo Cucchi has acknowledged the positive impact of Spalletti while emphasising the need for changes within the squad. He stated, “I think he’s done a good job: I don’t see a reappointment and extension, to give continuity to a more accomplished project, as a bad thing. I see him motivated and happy to continue. However, Juve can’t do without a fresh roster.”

Building for the Future

These remarks underline the importance of aligning managerial quality with squad depth and balance. While Spalletti has already demonstrated his capabilities, maintaining progress will require a team that can consistently meet his tactical demands.

Juventus are therefore expected to be active in the upcoming transfer window, targeting players who can enhance both performance and consistency. Strengthening key areas of the squad will not only improve results but also provide greater flexibility in dealing with different challenges.

With a proven manager at the helm, the club is in a strong position to rebuild effectively. However, their long-term success will depend on how well they execute their recruitment strategy and support Spalletti in shaping a competitive and cohesive team.