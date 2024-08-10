Former Italy international Riccardo Montolivo has praised Juventus for their summer business as the Bianconeri work diligently to strengthen their squad.

The club has made notable progress this summer, and they continue to work hard to ensure their team is well-prepared for the upcoming season.

One area they have reinforced is their midfield, a position that appeared weak under Max Allegri.

While Juventus is still expected to add Teun Koopmeiners to their midfield, they have already signed Khephren Thuram and Douglas Luiz.

Montolivo believes both players are quality additions to the squad and will improve the team significantly.

Juve will be competing with the usual contenders for the title and will need to be at their best to stay in the race. According to Montolivo, Luiz and Thuram have the right profile to help them achieve that.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thuram is a player with great prospects, he has physicality but he is young and will have to confirm himself at a higher level than he was used to at Nice. Douglas Luiz is a complete midfielder, he can do everything: a great purchase.”

Juve FC Says

Thuram and Luiz did well at their former clubs, and we expect them to take us to a new level.