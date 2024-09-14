Juventus fielded a heavily rotated starting XI for their game against Empoli this evening, and the lack of chemistry among some of the players was evident.

Thiago Motta gave several of his summer signings their first starts, raising fans’ expectations for a strong performance.

However, it quickly became clear that the players hadn’t spent enough time together on the training ground.

This disjointedness contributed to the result, as Juventus, despite being heavy favorites, failed to secure a win against Empoli.

The Old Lady will take valuable lessons from the match, and Riccardo Montolivo noted that their lack of chemistry was a significant issue.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There’s a lack of understanding between the players and I think that’s normal considering they’re new players. He’s having a bit of trouble attacking a well-positioned team.

“Today Empoli was lined up, there was little space and the players who create superiority were missing Yildiz and Nico skipped the man a bit but I think we need to give the players some time to get to know each other a bit”.

Juve FC Says

We did not do well in the match, but we can learn so much from the performance, and the boys will have time to correct our mistakes during training.

Our next game will come fast, and the more the new boys play together, the better their understanding of each other will be.