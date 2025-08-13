Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic could face the prospect of remaining together for the entirety of the 2025–2026 season, despite a mutual desire to part ways. The Bianconeri have decided that the Serbian striker is no longer part of their plans, while the player himself is unhappy with the club’s proposal to extend his current contract.

Vlahovic is reportedly prepared to see out his existing deal, which expires next summer, should a suitable move fail to materialise. This stance places the Turin club in a challenging position, as they had hoped to generate significant funds from his sale to strengthen other areas of their squad.

Limited interest from potential suitors

While Juventus view the forward as an ideal candidate to move on in this transfer window, their ability to secure a sale is hampered by a lack of interest from other clubs. One of the key issues appears to be his recent form, with the striker not producing enough goals to entice potential buyers. This has created a situation in which the club must simply hope that a serious offer arrives before the window closes.

If no agreement is reached, there is a strong possibility that Vlahovic will remain at the Allianz Stadium until the end of his contract, before departing on a free transfer. Such an outcome would be far from ideal for Juventus, who are eager to free up both transfer funds and squad space for new arrivals.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Call for an urgent resolution

Former Italy midfielder Riccardo Montolivo has emphasised the need for a swift resolution to the situation. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said: “Vlahovic? The decision to no longer focus on him was made months ago. A solution needs to be found, and the player can no longer stay. But for those who want to invest, he’s an opportunity.”

Montolivo’s comments highlight the tension between the club’s strategic needs and the realities of the current transfer market. While the player could still be seen as a valuable asset for the right team, Juventus risk being left with an unwanted scenario if no suitable bid emerges. Remaining with a high-earning striker who does not feature in the manager’s plans would be a problematic and potentially costly outcome for the club.