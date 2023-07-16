Rice sale to Arsenal can spark Zakaria transfer to West Ham: All the figures

Following a long and tiresome transfer saga, Declan Rice finally completed his transfer to Arsenal, with West Ham United collecting 105 million pounds for the services of their former skipper.

According to ilBianconero, this transfer has provided West Ham with more than enough transfer funds to lure Denis Zakaria to East London.

The 26-year-old spent his previous campaign on loan at Chelsea but failed to make himself noticed amidst the club’s struggles on the pitch.

The Swiss returned to Juventus this summer but he’s no longer a part of Max Allegri’s technical project.

Despite his mediocre experience at Stamford Bridge, the Hammers could give the player another crack at Premier League football.

With Rice out of the door, West Ham must bolster their midfield department with one or more arrivals. But while Zakaria is certainly one of the options, the English club’s offers remain way off the mark.

While the Bianconeri are requesting 25 million euros to part ways with the former Borussia Monchengladbach player, West Ham are offering figures between 12 and 15 million.

But since the Hammers have enough cash in their pocket, the Bianconeri expect them to raise their offer.

Nevertheless, a report from Sky Sports UK (via JuventusNews24) reveals that Zakaria isn’t the only midfielder on West Ham’s shortlist.

The source names Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Southampton stalwart James Ward-Prowse as alternative candidates.