Juventus is eager to offload Federico Chiesa during this transfer window, and the player is also keen on a move. However, Chiesa is selective about his next destination, which has made it challenging to find a suitable club willing to meet Juventus’ demands.

Chiesa has been training with the Bianconeri but has been excluded from matchday squads, signalling that he is unlikely to feature if he remains at the club.

Hesitant to join another Italian club, Chiesa’s agent travelled to London to explore potential offers from Premier League teams. This development was welcomed by Juventus, as the club believes English teams could offer more money for Chiesa’s transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur emerged as one of the interested parties. However, the Lilywhites need to offload a player before making a move for Chiesa. Richarlison, who attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, was seen as the potential outgoing player.

Contrary to expectations, Richarlison rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, which, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, means Tottenham is now unlikely to proceed with a bid for Chiesa.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa needs to keep his options open about leaving and we also have to be prepared to sanction his departure even if it means to a rival like Inter Milan.