LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Liverpool Director of Sports Strategy Damien Comolli looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on February 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly looking to add Ricky Massara to their top management to support Damien Comolli in the sporting department.

A major turmoil is currently taking place at Continassa, as Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators are expected to pay the price for a disappointing campaign.

Moreover, Francesco Calvo, Managing Director of Revenue and Football Development, has also asked to leave the club.

On the other hand, Damien Comolli has resigned from his post as Toulouse president, as he’s expected to be appointed Juventus general director on Monday.

Juventus undergoing managerial revamp

The Frenchman will be entrusted with immense authority, so he may need a right-hand man who helps him run the football department, thus rekindling the old partnership between Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have identified Massara as the right man for the job.

The 56-year-old had a long experience at Roma between 2011 and 2019, before assuming the role of Milan sporting director, serving as Paolo Maldini’s right-hand man.

The duo built the Rossoneri squad that clinched the 2021/22 Scudetto title, but were shown the door by RedBird a year later.

Juventus could choose Ricky Massara as the new sporting director

Getty Images

Massara then held a similar role at Stade Rennais, but has recently parted ways with the Ligue 1 side.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the experienced director would make his return to Italian football through the Bianconeri gates.

It should also be noted that Juventus have brought back their former Chief Scout, Matteo Tognozzi, following a two-year spell at Granada, and some sources claimed that the latter is set to be entrusted with a bigger role at the club, so he might be a candidate for the sporting director’s role.