“Right now we are a mid-table team” Allegri reacts to Juventus’ defeat

Massimiliano Allegri has delivered a scathing remark on his Juventus team after their 2-1 loss to Verona.

The Bianconeri have now lost back-to-back league games after the defeat by Sassuolo earlier in the week.

Although they have beaten AS Roma and held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw, beating teams below them has been a problem for the Bianconeri this season.

Empoli has also beaten them in this campaign and Allegri now concedes that they are a mid-table club at the moment and they have to humble themselves and fight for the points.

“Words are meaningless right now. We’re in a bad situation, we have to accept the reality that right now we are a mid-table team. We can get out of this situation with a little more determination and quality,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We will drag ourselves out of this situation. There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves, that won’t help, we just need to focus on what we need to do and then things will sort themselves out.”

Juve FC says

It is good that the manager isn’t waiting for someone else to tell him the reality of things and he is also not sugarcoating the truth.

The current Juventus team is dreadful and even when they were winning matches by 1-0, they never looked convincing.

Mid-table teams fight for the points, do the dirty work because they know they are already disadvantaged.

Therefore, they sometimes cause upsets, that is exactly what Juve needs at the moment.

It would hardly surprise any of us if they lose another match, but a resounding win from them would be a bit of a surprise, on their current form.